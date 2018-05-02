Clark County school trustees expected to pick new superintendent — LIVESTREAM

The School Board will review public interviews with six finalists for the job being vacated by retiring Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky ahead of expected vote on the new head of the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

Finalists for the Clark County School District superintendent’s job are, top, from left: Mike Barton, Don Haddad, Shonda Huery Hardman, and bottom, from left, Jesus Jara, Jesse Welsh and Eva White. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County school trustees were expected to select a candidate for the district’s top job from six finalists during a work session that began Wednesday morning.

The discussion of the superintendency began with a comment by Trustee Deanna Wright, responding to rumors that she has a conflict of interest because of her close relationships with Mike Barton, the chief academic officer for the school district, and Eva White, who retired as the Clark County School District’s interim chief financial officer in August to work in her native state of Minnesota. Wright denied that any conflict existed.

“In both cases, my judgment is not affected by the friendly relationships with these two individuals,” she said.

The trustees then opened a public comment period, which began with numerous speakers endorsing Barton for the post.

But others late spoke in favor of other finalists and questioned whether the tide of support for Barton indicated that people had made up their minds.

“That’s not fair to you and that’s not fair to the children in this district,” said Slyvia Lazos, a UNLV law professor. “… This should not be about popularity, it should be about who can run the district.”

The finalists are in the running to replace retiring Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky. The finalists were publicly interviewed by the board last week and participated in community meetings to answer questions from the public.

Trustees can either move forward to begin contract negotiations with one of the candidates or can choose to take other action, according to Wednesday’s agenda.

The candidates are:

— Mike Barton, the chief academic officer for CCSD. Barton says he focused on the need to build trust and morale in the district. While he’s outwardly cordial, Barton insists that he’s made tough choices in his career — and can continue to do so.

— Don Haddad, who leads the St. Vrain Valley school district in Longmont, Colo. Haddad has a reputation among his colleagues as an independent thinker. Haddad’s experience is in a district about a tenth of the size of CCSD.

— Shonda Huery Hardman, who brings urban school district experience from Boston, Houston and Chicago, told board members the state’s $5,779 basic support per pupil is just not enough.

— Jesus Jara, deputy superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Florida, has experience in political battles from his time as a leader of a smaller school district that was mired in problems.

— Jesse Welsh, CCSD’s associate superintendent of curriculum and professional development, wants to fix the district’s finances, continue the reorganization, restore a focus on academics and create a stronger voice and choice for parents.

— Eva White, who retired from CCSD last year to work in Minnesota, helped launch CCSD’s strategic budgets, and supports the core concept of the reorganization — school empowerment with a hyper-local focus on children’s needs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.