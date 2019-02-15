Clark County school trustees OK $1.2M settlement for 3 families

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School Board approved a $1.2 million settlement for three families from a lawsuit over a special education teacher accused of battering elementary school students in the 2014-15 school year.

The lawsuit claimed that the children were subject to a “litany of physical and verbal abuses” and that the district failed to inform the parents that teacher James Doran was later accused of battery in a criminal complaint.

The settlement includes $400,000 for each family — plus attorney’s fees that are not to exceed $500,000 and other costs at roughly $425,000, both of which will be determined by the court.

