Clark County school trustees OK $1ooK deal in assault lawsuit

The Clark County School District Board of Trustees approved a $100,000 settlement with an alleged victim of Maysen Melton, who’s accused of assaulting underage classmates at Shadow Ridge High School.

Maysen Melton, a 16-year-old accused of raping classmates, lead out of the courtroom after his bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Maysen Melton, a 16-year-old accused of raping classmates, appears in court during his bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Maysen Melton, a 16-year-old accused of raping classmates, appears in court during his bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The lawsuit named Melton, Melton’s parents and the School District as defendants, claiming that CCSD put students at risk by allowing Melton to stay in school despite a record of disciplinary action for sexual harassment. Court documents filed by prosecutors in the ongoing District Court case against Melton said he was first disciplined for sexual harassment as a 9-year-old student at Bracken Elementary School, and again at three middle schools.

Melton was then arrested in January 2018 as a 16-year-old student at Palo Verde High School on suspicion of a series of assaults at his previous school, Shadow Ridge, over approximately a year. Melton pleaded not guilty to 23 felony counts, including sexual assault, and awaits jury trial in March.

In May 2o19, the first of three lawsuits was filed against Melton, his parents and the district, in which the alleged victim, referred to as Jane Doe, said Melton raped her in March 2017. Jane Doe said she subsequently suffered anxiety and extreme nausea and avoided school, which affected her grades.

Two other lawsuits from alleged victims were filed this year, one in July and another in October.

