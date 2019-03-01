Clark County school trustees OK 5-year strategic plan

Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara speaks in his office in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

In five years, all Clark County School District schools will have at least three of five stars in the state accountability system.

That’s one of the data-driven goals included in a rigorous strategic plan that the School Board approved on Thursday that aims to improve the massive district.

And unlike the district’s previous five-year plan, the new Focus: 2024 initiative focuses heavily on a variety of achievement data and the people who make the district run.

“Our theory of action is really clear,” said Superintendent Jesus Jara, who formed the plan after extensive community and employee input. “The success of this plan is on our people.”

Proficiency in English will increase from 47 percent to 63 percent by January 2024 under the new plan. Math proficiency would increase from 34 percent to 52 percent.

But employee satisfaction and professional development are also pillars of the plan — pertinent topics considering that Jara inherited a district with extremely low morale.

That includes recognizing 1,600 employees each year for performance.

It also means filling all vacant support staff jobs that the district critically needs, including bus drivers and air conditioning specialists.

The plan also continues to build upon previous goals that still need more work: decreasing the disproportionality of discipline among students of different ethnicities and decreasing remediation rates for students entering the Nevada System of Higher Education.

The percent of students who enter UNLV needing remediation courses, for example, would decrease from 36.4 percent to 15 percent.

