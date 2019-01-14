Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara lays out ambitious goals, including increasing access to advanced courses, decreasing racial disparities in discipline and solving transportation woes.

The Clark County School District aims to boost proficiency in English, math and science, increase access to advanced courses and decrease racial disparities in discipline over the next five years.

Those goals are outlined in a draft of Superintendent Jesus Jara’s five-year strategic plan, titled “Focus: 2024.”

The plan, obtained by the Review-Journal from a source, mirrors some goals in former Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky’s “Pledge of Achievement,” including closing achievement gaps and boosting college-and-career readiness.

But “Focus 2024” also tackles other issues, including reducing the chronic absenteeism rate from 28 percent to 16 percent.

It also focuses on safety, a key issue in a school year that has so far had 11 reported firearm confiscations from students and one fatal shooting at a high school. The plan aims to increase the percentage of students who report feeling safe at school by better supporting students with “wraparound services” such as social workers.

Transportation — a perennial struggle with bus driver vacancies and the source of a flood of parental complaints — would also aim to achieve a 98 percent on-time performance, in part by reducing the driver absence rate to less than 8 percent.

The strategic plan also envisions increasing the public’s understanding of district finances by providing a detailed breakdown of the $2.4 billion operating budget. The district also will review its current public financial tool, Open Book, to search of areas of improvement.

And in an effort to boost low employee morale — another issue that has recently been in the spotlight — the district aims to recognize 8,000 employees for good work by 2024.

“As the Clark County School District embarks upon this five-year strategic plan, all of our work must focus on outcomes for students,” the plan states. “These outcomes rely on the people, processes and systems that make up our educational community.”

The plan builds upon a number of initiatives already in place to address some of these issues.

The district implemented a random search procedure and launched its own K-9 unit to search for weapons on campus.

It has also launched a School Justice Partnership program that aims to reduce the school-to-prison pipeline at a time when African-American students serve a disproportionate share of suspensions, expulsions and referrals to behavioral school.

Jara is expected to present the plan to the School Board at a retreat on Friday.

Academic goals by 2024

— 64.9 percent proficiency in English, grades 3-5.

— 62.6 percent proficiency in English, grades 6-8.

— 58 percent proficiency in math, grades 3-5.

— 48.3 percent proficiency in math, grades 6-8.

— 39.5 percent proficiency in science, grade 5.

— 58 percent proficiency in science, grade 8.

— 38.8 percent proficiency in science, grade 10.

— 90 percent four-year graduation rate.