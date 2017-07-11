Clark County schools associate superintendent taking NY post

Kaweeda Adams, who most recently oversaw the CCSD’s Performance Zone 1, will become superintendent of the Albany City School District in August.

Kaweeda Adams (File)

A school board in upstate New York has selected Clark County School District official Kaweeda Adams to become superintendent of the Albany City School District.

Adams, an associate superintendent who oversees 24 schools and roughly 28,000 students in Clark County’s Performance Zone 1, will replace interim Albany Superintendent Kimberly Wilkins in August.

There, she will be in charge of 18 schools and roughly 9,700 students in a district where about 75 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals, according to the district.

Adams, who has been in the Clark County School District for 28 years, called Clark County her home.

“I’m absolutely going to miss being in Las Vegas, and here with the people that I work alongside each and every day,” she said.

She’ll earn a starting salary of $197,000 in Albany, well above the $132,848 she was slated to make this year, according to the district’s Open Book records.

State law requires the superintendent to post Adams’ vacant position and interview candidates along with at least one principal in Performance Zone 1 and possibly a representative of the city of Las Vegas. The city’s governing body may later hold a public meeting to question the superintendent’s preferred candidate.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.