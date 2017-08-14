Clark County schools deciding where to get most bang from new weighted funding

Clark County schools are individually deciding where to use their share of new state spending targeting students learning English who also live in poverty.

Seventh-grader Andrea Perez Lamas, 12, an English language learning student, talks with Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky during the first day of classes at Garside Junior High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. More than 320,000 children will be headed into 356 schools in Clark County. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

English language learning teacher Kimberly Ivanick during the first day of classes at Garside Junior High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. More than 320,000 children will be headed into 356 schools in Clark County. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Eighth-graders Abel Silva, 12, left, and Daniel Lopez, 13, during an English language learning class on the first day of school at Garside Junior High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. More than 320,000 children will be headed into 356 schools in Clark County. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Eighth-grader Miguel Magana, 13, an English language learning student, talks with Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky during the first day of classes at Garside Junior High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. More than 320,000 children will be headed into 356 schools in Clark County. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky during the first day of classes at Garside Junior High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. More than 320,000 children will be headed into 356 schools in Clark County. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clark County School Board District Trustee Lola Brooks, left, talks with seventh-grader Emely Sanchez, 12, an English language learning student, during the first day of classes at Garside Junior High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. More than 320,000 children will be headed into 356 schools in Clark County. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Eighth-grader Abel Silva, 12, an English language learning student, during the first day of classes at Garside Junior High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Silva hopes to be an "artist or a soccer player" when he grows up. More than 320,000 children will be headed into 356 schools in Clark County. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

English language learning teacher Kimberly Ivanick talks with seventh-grader Emely Sanchez, 12, during the first day of classes at Garside Junior High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. More than 320,000 children will be headed into 356 schools in Clark County. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

English language learning teacher Kimberly Ivanick talks with seventh-grader Emely Sanchez, 12, during the first day of classes at Garside Junior High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. More than 320,000 children will be headed into 356 schools in Clark County. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Manuel Majano, 13, wants to join the Army — after he goes to college.

Daniel Lopez, also 13, wants to join the Coast Guard out of high school and use his military benefits to help pay for college. Oh, and he’s also going to be a professional soccer player. So is 12-year-old Abel Silva, who is going to be an artist as well.

But first, the task at hand: mastering the English language.

“Sometimes I have a difficult time talking English,” said Daniel, who said word definitions can trip him up. “It takes me time to learn it.”

The three boys — all of whom started eighth-grade at Garside Junior High School in Las Vegas on Monday — are among the 378 students at the school who are benefiting from a new vein of funding this year: the so-called weighted funding formula.

The new program approved by the Nevada Legislature last session allocated $1,200 per student for children who score in the bottom 25 percent on state tests, are either learning English or living in poverty and do not attend a school that already receives Zoom or Victory funding from the state. Those programs also target English language learners and children in poverty, but Zoom and Victory funds are used schoolwide whereas weighted funding targets specific students.

Under the Clark County School District reorganization, planning on how to spend the money will be decided at the school level.

Garside, which has about 1,200 kids, is getting a boost to the tune of more than $450,000. And while Principal Scarlett Perryman and her school organizational team are still finalizing how to spend the money to best help the students, teacher Kimberly Ivanick already has a few ideas.

“I’m immediately thinking we’re going to be able to expand our after-school tutoring” by hiring more tutors, she said.

She also wants to get technology into the students’ hands, since that’s one way to quicken the process of learning English. Ivanick teaches nine classes for English learners, whose abilities to speak the language vary considerably. They work individually on computers set up in the classroom and in small group settings with Ivanick.

Garside is one of many schools across the state benefiting from the new $36 million allocation this year. Clark County schools received more than $34 million of the total funding. Although the allocation was solidified at the end of the legislative session in the spring, schools are just now seeing how much they will receive and figuring out how best to spend it.

The spending will be tracked in a separate part of each school’s budget and an analysis will be performed to test whether the money made a difference in student achievement.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.