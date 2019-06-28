Clark County schools don’t report undocumented immigrants

The Clark County School District is reminding families that it does not report undocumented immigrants to authorities.

The reminder follows a 2017 resolution that the School Board passed declaring district campuses as safe spaces for all students regardless of their immigration status.

“Even though it is summer, we have students at schools participating in various programs and parents who are re-registering their students for next year,” Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a statement. “It is critical to me and the members of the Board of School Trustees that students and parents feel safe on our school campuses.”

Jara also expressed support for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that ruled against the Trump administration’s move to ask respondents in the next census whether they are citizens.

“The Clark County School District is focused on student success for all students,” Jara said in a statement. “We applaud the Supreme Court’s decision as it supports our entire community, especially our most at-risk students within CCSD.”

Citing the Council of Great City Schools and federal court documents, the district estimated that adding the citizenship question to the census would cause an under-count of non-citizens and Hispanic individuals that would cause a loss of $1.2 million in federal Title I funds for the district.

