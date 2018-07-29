Clark County schools get ala carte budget docs in autonomy test run

The Clark County School District has unveiled 24 “service agreements” that will enable principals to see exactly how much they are spending on specific services and supplies.

Clark County principals will have a better sense this year of the cost of individual services and supplies — everything from graduation ceremonies to lawn maintenance and providing EpiPens for medical emergencies — as result of “service-level agreements” prepared as part of the state-mandated reorganization.

Twenty-four agreements have been finalized so far by Clark County School District staff and released online. The agreements, which resemble contracts, spell out how much the district spends on different services and other resources.

So far staff has released agreements detailing the costs of summer school, attendance officers, landscape maintenance, transportation and credit recovery, among others. The agreements do not represent all the services provided to schools, but are a sampling to get the ball rolling, said Kellie Ballard, a director in the school district’s Office of the Deputy Superintendent who has been helping implement the reorganization.

‘Real hard work’

“This was a really in-depth, complex process. It was real hard work,” she said.

New Superintendent Jesus Jara said he’s committed to continuing the work begun by his predecessor, Pat Skorkowsky. He noted that his previous school district in Florida worked under a decentralized budgeting model and has been touting the value of training for principals and other school officials to make the process work smoothly.

“I am committed to really offering a lot of training for both the school level, principals, SOTs and also our central office,” he said at a Legislative Committee on Education meeting related to the reorganization in mid-July.

The agreements spell out what services the schools can expect and any guidelines that the school must follow. For the 2018-19 school year, schools must continue to obtain these services from the district, but in future years they may be able to contract with outside vendors in search of cost savings.

For example, one 13-page agreement lays out how much money central spends on each school for a “school attendance officer.” Each officer is split among 17 schools and each school gets a bit less than $5,000 in its budget to pay for the service, including salary and benefits of the officers and the costs of the district-issued cars, radios, uniforms and other gear.

Pros and cons

The district attempted to pilot two programs this fall with an outside vendor, but trustees shot down the experiment, fearing it could lead to district employees losing their jobs.

But down the road, the intention of the reorganization law is that schools could decide to forgo certain services — if they’re not mandated by law — or contract with an outside company instead.

Take the attendance officers.

A principal might decide a different staff member is qualified to handle the outlined duties or, if the school has great attendance, that it’s not a necessary service. In that case, the principal could cut the district service and spend the $5,000 on something he or she deems more important, perhaps bolstering the after-school program or purchasing new textbooks.

If too many schools opt out of a service, the cost could go up since the cost is split between fewer schools. That, in turn, could leave some employees who provide the service out of a job, which is what the trustees feared.

Ballard said the district was deliberate in seeking feedback before creating these agreements and will continue that model going forward.

The agreements for the 2019-20 year, which will take into account school feedback from this year, are slated to be released in January, when schools begin the next planning phase.

