Clark County schools get their budgets as reorganization inches along

Individual schools add control of custodial services and site-based technicians and gain more insight into central district spending on services.

Clark County School District CFO, Jason Goudie. (File photo)

Clark County schools officially embarked on the budgeting process for the 2018-19 school year Wednesday as they received their so-called strategic budgets from the district.

District officials released the funding allocation for individual school budgets as part of the state-mandated law overhauling and reorganizing the state’s largest district. The law attempts to improve student achievement by putting more spending and policy decisions in the hands of principals and school communities.

The budgets should look like the ones that were distributed last year for the current school year with two key additions, said Jason Goudie, the district’s chief financial officer. Schools have new line items for custodial services and site-based technicians, responsibilities that were transferred to the control of the principals in late October.

“They’re using this budget in order to put together their operational plan,” he said.

Schools will also be able to see, but not yet control, about 35 to 40 more budget items after the school board reluctantly approved a recommendation last week. Services like graduation and police officials will be itemized in a separate spreadsheet.

The district also is creating “service-level agreements,” similar to contracts, that will detail what is being provided to individual schools. Spending on those services will still be controlled by the central office, but school officials will be able to more clearly see what they are getting for that money.

The district’s goal, Goudie said, is to improve customer service through the service-level agreements.

“They know I’m going to get A, B and C. If I’m not, then there will be some form of process to go through to help identify any variances in service levels and what they then could do to improve those levels,” he said.

The reorganization envisions allowing principals and school organizational teams (SOTs) to shop around for those services in the future, including potentially hiring an outside company at a lower cost.

That’s been one of the biggest sticking points for trustees, who late last year voted down a pilot proposal that would have allowed a small group of schools to look outside the district for custodial services in 2018-19. The trustees were worried about displacing support staff and the possibility that untrustworthy contractors would be hired to work in schools.

As of late Wednesday morning, Goudie said he had not heard of any significant issues with the budget rollout. School officials with questions would likely first direct questions to the district’s strategic budget team, then proceed to the school associate superintendent overseeing their school if they were not satisfied with the response, he said.

