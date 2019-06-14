Clark County schools hire new human resources director

Nadine Jones, currently a vice president of human resources for MGM Grand, will start with the district on July 1 with a salary of $151,608.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School Board has approved the hiring of a new chief of human resources.

Nadine Jones, currently a vice president of human resources for MGM Grand, will start with the district on July 1 with a salary of $151,608 after being approved at Thursday’s meeting.

The hire is part of Superintendent Jesus Jara’s shakeup of central office after an independent report found deficiencies in the district’s business operations.

The district announced in January that it would post openings for a chief operating officer and a chief human resources officer. It recently hired a new chief of facilities, David McKinnis, who was previously the vice president of property operations at the Bellagio.

