Clark County schools offer loans to teachers affected by payroll mess

The Clark County School District will offer interest-free loans to employees who have been affected by the payroll issues that have plagued the district since early January.

In a statement Tuesday, the district said the short-term financial assistance was not meant to replace any missing pay, but act as a temporary measure as the district sorts out the remaining issues with its new $17 million Human Capital Management System.

The district is also reaching out to utility companies on behalf of its employees, some of whom have reported shortages of more than $2,000. Issues with the system impacted approximately 6,400 licensed teachers and 1,450 substitute teachers in the first month. The district did not say how many teachers are still experiencing payroll problems.

Employees interested in the financial aid should reach out to the payroll approvers at their designated sites, while substitutes should contact Substitute Compensation in Human Resources, the statement said.

“As our team continues working diligently around the clock to ensure every CCSD employee is getting the pay they have earned and deserve, I want to offer my sincerest apologies,” Superintendent Jesus Jara said in the statement. “I realize employees need that money now.”

