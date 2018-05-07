Clark County schools ordered to reopen budgets, cut $47M

Clark County schools will have to reopen their budgets and collectively make cuts to eliminate about two-thirds of a $68million deficit in the district’s 2018-19 spending plan.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County schools will have to reopen their budgets and collectively make cuts to eliminate about two-thirds of a $68 million deficit in the district’s 2018-19 spending plan.

Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky announced the decision Monday, citing two recent arbitration decisions and the cost of implementing a new professional growth system. Schools must reduce their strategic budgets by $47 million to make up for most of the red ink, and central offices will decrease budgets by $21 million.

“This is a unfortunate situation which could result in a reduction in force and a special late spring surplus for the employee groups,” Skorkowsky wrote in the memo to principals. “We know this is a challenging time and we appreciate your efforts as we work to improve the overall financial stability of the district.”

Schools will have a wide latitude in deciding where to make cuts and will be asked to cut based on how many students they have enrolled, said spokeswoman Kirsten Searer. Elementary schools will cut $132 per student, middle schools $153 per student and high schools $184 per student.

The district is asking principals to work with their school organizational teams to make the reductions and to have the adjusted budgets back to the district on May 16.

Dollars and cents

In April, an arbitrator ruled the district must pay for increased benefits for licensed personnel as part of the teacher contract for both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 years. The district estimates that is contributing the bulk of the deficit, at $51 million. School officials are asking the District Court to vacate that decision, although the court has not yet taken up the matter.

“We anticipate it could take as long as a year to receive a decision on the motion to vacate the arbitration decision, and it’s fiscally prudent for plan for all scenarios,” Searer said. “In the case we do win the decision, we will review the financial needs of the district at that point in time and utilize the funds to meet those needs, which could include pay increases for all employees.”

Last week, another arbitrator ruled the district must pay for retroactive pay for teachers who earned advanced degrees in the 2015-16 academic year. The district estimates that ruling will cost $3 million.

Implementing the professional growth system under a ruling handed down by a county labor relations board in July makes up the remaining $14 million of the $68 million.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.