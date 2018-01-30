Clark County schools release training videos for social media use

The training is designed to spell out what the district considers appropriate interactions with students and help cut down the number of district employees arrested on sexual misconduct charges.

The Clark County School District released training videos Monday to accompany its new social media policy, intended to coach employees, students and parents on “appropriate relationships.”

The training is designed to spell out what the district considers appropriate interactions with students and help cut down the number of district employees accused of sexual misconduct. In 2016-17, 13 employees were arrested for some type of sexual misconduct.

So far this year, five employees have been arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct, including Renee Rine, a math teacher at West Career and Technical Academy who was arrested Friday.

The issue was examined by the Review-Journal last spring, which highlighted poor training by the district, including a video that included outdated law, flawed background checks and a history of passing misbehaving teachers from one school to another as contributing factors.

In the fall, the school board approved its first social media policy. The training videos, available online, are meant to be completed by employees in March.

“These videos will help our employees, coaches and volunteers set appropriate boundaries that protect them as well as students,” Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky said in a statement.

