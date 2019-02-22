Clark County schools saw drop in attendance Thursday

Durango High School students arrive at their school as snow continue to fall on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2019. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

In not canceling school Thursday during a rare snow storm, the Clark County School District saw only a 74 percent attendance rate across the Las Vegas Valley.

It was an 18 percent drop in attendance compared to Wednesday, when 92 percent of the district’s students showed up to school, according to a district spokesman.

The school district then announced later Thursday that all scheduled school events after 4 p.m. were canceled in addition to SafeKey programs, forcing some parents to leave work in order to pick up their students by 3:30 p.m.

SafeKey is administered by the county Parks and Recreation Department.

On Thursday evening, the district announced that school and after-school activities and programs would be canceled Friday “due to reports of potential freezing conditions” that would make the roads unsafe for school buses in the morning.

A concern for black ice forming on the roads surfaced as the snow storm filtered out Thursday evening.

Snow started falling in the valley on Wednesday afternoon and continued through the night, with the most accumulation in the western valley, according to the National Weather Service. The Las Vegas area was under a winter weather advisory until 4 a.m. Friday.

Echoing the weather service’s concerns, the state Department of Transportation on Thursday issued a black ice advisory for all of Clark County, recommending that drivers slow down and budget extra time for travel.

It was not immediately clear when students would have to make up Friday’s canceled school day. The issue must go before the school board. It will not be discussed during the scheduled meeting next Thursday, a school district spokesman said, as the agenda for that meeting has already been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.