Clark County schools seek to erase student sex tape from social media

Clark County School District police have been working to get social media sites to remove videos showing two Sunrise Mountain High School students having sex in a boys’ bathroom last week.

Sunrise Mountain High School (Google Maps)

Three students were cited last week after one student taped a 14-year-old and 17-year-old having sex in a restroom. The student who recorded the encounter later sent it to “possibly hundreds” of students in the immediate area through the iPhone’s AirDrop feature, according to police.

The two students in the video were cited for lewd and lascivious conduct, a gross misdemeanor. The student who filmed the encounter was cited for sexting and deemed “a child in need of supervision” under Nevada law.

The video later was posted to social media sites, although school district police Capt. Roberto Morales said Wednesday he did not know which ones.

Police have asked various websites and anyone else who may have received the video to delete it, Morales said, adding that he was not sure all copies have been removed.

Police could potentially charge anyone who posted the video on social media, but they don’t have the manpower to carry out what would be a lengthy cyber investigation, Morales said.

“If someone has information we’d be more than willing to listen to it and take it under review for possibly considering additional charges, but we literally don’t have the manpower to just focus on this one situation,” Morales said.

Police have warned that anyone sharing it will be contacted by police.

Though a minor’s distribution of sexual images of another minor is considered a delinquent act under state law, school police chose to cite that student as a “child in need of supervision” — a lesser charge, according to Morales.

The district attorney’s office may upgrade the charge after reviewing the evidence.

