Clark County schools to conduct random searches for weapons

Clark County School District middle and high school students will be subject to random searches for weapons under a new initiative to combat the wave of guns found on campus.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The move comes in the wake of 11 firearm confiscations from students this year, compared to just five this time last year.

“I promised this community several weeks ago that I would take action, and this is one step we can take to ensure our students will be more safe tomorrow than they are today,” Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a statement.

CCSD Police Chief James Ketsaa: computer program will randomly choose which schools/students to search, and police will be present while administrators search with hand medal detectors #NVed pic.twitter.com/x2P2NggJ0Q — Amelia Pak-Harvey (@AmeliaPakHarvey) October 19, 2018

School administrators will conduct searches both in classrooms and as students enter school several times a week with handheld medal detectors.

A computer program will determine which schools and classrooms will be searched to avoid profiling, according to school police.

All middle and high schools will be subject to the new initiative.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

