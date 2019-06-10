Clark County schools to cut 170 dean positions to help close deficit

The Clark County School District will eliminate all 170 dean positions at middle and high schools in an effort to close a roughly $17 million deficit.

Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara, speaks during a press conference outside of CCSD administration building on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The announcement in a video from Superintendent Jesus Jara on Monday came after a legislative session that — despite additional funding to education — did not provide the district with the estimated $166 million it needed to balance its budget for the next school year. The district also faces another $17 million deficit for 2020-21.

“I want to be very clear — this decision was not made lightly,” Jara said in the video. “And I believe all the advocates for education and those elected leaders who are fighting for change would like to avoid this from occurring.”

Deans largely handle discipline and attendance matters. The elimination of their positions comes as the district grapples with a rising tide of school violence and increase in the number of guns on campuses and as it implements new measures to keep schools safe.

The dismissed deans will be able to fill vacant classroom teaching positions.

“Though any cut means substantial losses for our schools, placing them back into teaching positions is the only silver lining to this incredible loss,” Jara said.

