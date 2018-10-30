Clark County schools told to produce Kevin Child records by Wednesday

Responding to an emergency motion filed by the Review-Journal, District Court Judge Timothy Williams orders the district to comply with last week’s ruling by the Nevada Supreme Court and turn over the records within two days.

Clark County School District Board trustee Kevin Child attends a rally for affordable health insurance with teachers and supporters May 17, 2017, outside of the Clark County School District Education Center before a board meeting. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With only days remaining until voters select new members of the Clark County School Board, a District Court judge on Monday ordered the Clark County School District to turn over investigative records on the behavior of Trustee Kevin Child to the Las Vegas Review-Journal by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Responding to an emergency motion filed by the newspaper earlier in the day, Judge Timothy Williams also set a hearing in the case for Thursday.

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled last week that the School District must produce the remaining records that the newspaper requested on Child, who was the subject of an internal investigation that concluded he created a hostile working environment.

But the justices also urged the District Court to consider redacting names of teachers or other witnesses who spoke to investigators, in addition to the names of students, support staff and victims of alleged sexual harassment whose names already were obscured.

The Review-Journal argued in the court filing that the district’s failure to produce records deprives the newspaper of its ability to report the news in a timely fashion.

Review-Journal attorneys seeking the records said they were rebuffed by one of the district’s lawyers, who later stopped responding to repeated requests for the documents, the court filing claims.

“(Attorney Adam) Honey refused to make the records available to the Review-Journal and expressed hostility and anger towards the idea of producing records,” the motion states.

The district said in a statement that it is working diligently to comply with the Supreme Court ruling and will produce the documents as soon as possible.

Child, who is near the end of his first term, is facing a challenge in the Nov. 6 election from political newcomer Irene Cepeda, who was the top vote-getter in the primary election.

“The Clark County School District can provide the voting public with valuable information while also protecting the privacy of those who have brought complaints against Trustee Kevin Child by releasing the investigative documents with redactions,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said Monday. “That officials have decided not to do so shows a staggering disrespect for the law, the court and taxpayers who fund local schools.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.