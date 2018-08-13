Clark County students start new school year with big dreams

A total of 360 Clark County schools opened to students today, including four brand new ones. As of 9:20 a.m, there were no major incidents in the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

Paul Givens, left, and John Jackson say they are excited for math in the new school year at Kelly Elementary School, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (Meghan Delaney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Community and business leaders welcome students for the first day of school with an inspirational welcome and red carpet at Kelly Elementary School in North Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Community and business leaders welcome Matt Kelly Elementary School students with an inspirational welcome and via red carpet as they arrive on their first day of school on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in North Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Matt Kelly Elementary School student Izaiah Hopkins, 8, welcomed by community and business leaders with an inspirational welcome and red carpet as he arrives on his first day of school on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in North Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Matt Kelly Elementary School student Kahrmyne Young, 6, welcomed by community and business leaders with an inspirational welcome and red carpet as he arrives on his first day of school on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in North Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Matt Kelly Elementary School student Tiaryana Foster, 8, welcomed by community and business leaders with an inspirational welcome and red carpet as she arrives on her first day of school on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in North Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Paul Givens and John Jackson dream of exploring what’s beyond the Milky Way.

Both 8-year-olds started third-grade at Matt Kelly Elementary School Monday — along with more than 322,000 students countywide — filled with big hopes and dreams for the future. Both Paul and John said math was their favorite subject and they’re looking forward to harder topics, which will surely help them if they pursue going up in space.

“I want to get the hardest questions (in math) right,” said Paul, decked out for the first day in a Golden State Warriors jersey. John was wearing a NASA shirt, and they both carried new backpacks.

Matt Kelly students were welcomed in by a Running Rebels red carpet, lined with politicians and community leaders who doled out high fives, fist bumps and warm welcomes. The event, in its third year at Matt Kelly, is put on by Nevada Youth Network, run by Michael Flores.

“It’s no secret there’s not enough male role models over here,” Flores said of the school, which is surrounded by low-income housing units.

Principal Alaina Criner said the event helps get kids off to a good start on the first day, and the men and women in suits and uniforms help inspire the students to great futures.

Criner got a surprise of her own, though, as local philanthropist Robert Ellis gave her a $10,000 check and added her school to his roster of adopted schools. Ellis and his wife, Sandy, have a school opening in their honor today, as well, in recognition of all the work they do in the community.

Matt Kelly will join 25 other schools in the district whose students receive a new pair of shoes and a gift before winter break.

“These kids have got to get a role model,” Robert Ellis said, announcing the donation. “We’ve got to get more people involved.”

First day

While the school year was beginning on a hopeful note at Kelly, Mack Middle School in east Las Vegas experienced a security lockdown to start the year. School district and police officials said the lockdown was prompted by officers searching for a robbery suspect near the school on East Karen Avenue near Boulder Highway, not anything that occurred on campus.

A total of 360 schools opened to students on Monday in the nation’s fifth-largest school district, including four brand new ones. More than 41,000 employees were on hand.

Five schools experienced power outages after the Saturday storm, but NV Energy made restoring energy at the schools a top priority, according to the district. Affected schools were Marion Cahlan Elementary School, C. C. Ronnow Elementary School, C.P. Squires Elementary School, Rose Warren Elementary School and Western High School.

A few of those schools had early morning problems getting their air conditioners back up and running, spokeswoman Kirsten Searer said.

The district also began the year with 535 teacher vacancies and 63 bus driver vacancies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.