Education

Clark County superintendent overruled HR staff to aid trustee’s husband

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2018 - 5:36 pm
 

The husband of the Clark County School Board president was not recommended for admission into a teacher preparation program in 2014, but Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky overruled human resources and directed staff to admit him, according to documents obtained by the Review-Journal from a district source.

The documents show that Jason Wright, husband of board President Deanna Wright, applied for the Alternative Routes to Licensure teacher preparation program, but was recommended for rejection by district human resources personnel. The documents point to previous evaluations he received as a support staff employee that said he needed improvement in some areas as well as a written reprimand issued in 2007. The reason for the reprimand was not given.

But after the department reviewed that background with Skorkowsky, he directed employees to allow Wright into the program, the documents show.

In a statement to the Review-Journal, Skorkowsky acknowledged that he directed the HR department to “give Mr. Wright an opportunity to participate in the Alternative Route to Licensure program” but did not respond to questions from the Review-Journal asking why he had done so.

“Without my intervention, Mr. Wright successfully completed the ARL program and passed his tests,” Skorkowsky said. “I also did not intervene in his interview process to be placed in a school.”

Evidence of Skorkowsky’s intervention comes after the Review-Journal revealed that Jason Wright, now a licensed Clark County teacher, was transferred from Harris Elementary School to another school this year after a fifth-grader at Harris accused him of kicking his hand and grabbing his collar. Child Protective Services investigated the allegation but found the complaint was unsubstantiated, according to documentation provided by the district.

The district has said the reassignment was in the best interest of all parties, and that Wright’s position was going to be eliminated regardless.

‘Witch hunt’ alleged

Contacted for comment, Deanna Wright said the leak of information about her husband’s transfer and Skorkowsky’s role in getting him into the ARL program are part of a “witch hunt” in retaliation for her votes for a superintendent to replace the retiring Skorkowsky.

Wright said she received phone calls and texts from people urging her to “vote the right way” just days before the superintendent decision.

“They said things like, ‘They’re releasing your husband’s documents. They’re releasing stuff about your husband,’” she said. “’Make sure you vote the right way.’”

She did not identify the “right” candidate, but appeared to be referring to the district’s chief academic officer, Mike Barton, who enjoyed widespread support inside the system but did not get the job.

Wright also said that neither she nor her husband asked Skorkowsky to intervene on his ARL application.

“I never asked Pat for anything,” she said. “My husband went through the process like everybody else. I have no idea why they would’ve not approved him for (the program). He’s a completely exemplary employee.”

Instead, Wright said she was being blackmailed during the superintendent search and that her family is being used.

“This is absolutely completely nothing but dirty politics at its worst, and my husband should not have to pay for it,” she said, adding that she and her husband have retained a lawyer to deal with the issue.

Wright suggested that the information was spread by Associate Superintendent Edward Goldman and Trustee Kevin Child. Goldman is at the center of a recent investigation into complaints surrounding alleged favoritism and discrimination within the Employee Management Relations department he heads.

Goldman and Child denied any role in leaking the information, although Child said he took the information about Wright’s husband to the district attorney’s office immediately when he found out.

Wright said people are trying to discredit Skorkowsky, who she has strongly supported during her time on the board.

“They’re trying to blacken his record, and they’re using me and my husband to get to him,” she said.

Climate of fear

Trustee Carolyn Edwards referred to pressure tactics during last week’s board meeting to pick the next superintendent, claiming some of her colleagues had been threatened during the process. Edwards, who voted with Wright and Trustees Lola Brooks and Linda Cavazos against Barton’s promotion, said she wasn’t the target of such tactics.

“They don’t have dirt on me to threaten me with,” she said. “They could mine something up, I suppose, but that would be silly on their part. But I think they didn’t think they could sway me.”

But she does believe the information on Jason Wright was released as retaliation, “and that’s part of the climate that needs to change in the district,” she said.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter. Reporter Meghin Delaney contributed to this story.

ad-high_impact_4
News
Foundation Provides Full Rides for Clark County Students
Somewhere along the banks of the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky, a group of students from Sin City are pursuing a higher education. Feature on the 38 Clark County students that the Rogers Foundation has given full rides to for Kentucky Wesleyan College. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flames engulf house in Henderson
Clark County firefighters battled a house fire early Friday morning in Henderson. The house, located near Volunteer Boulevard and Executive Airport Drive, was fully engulfed in flames about 2 a.m. Shifting winds sent massive plumes of smoke across the southern Las Vegas Valley sky. As of 3 a.m. , the cause of the fire was not known and no injuries were reported.
Harvey Weinstein’s Estranged Wife Speaks Out for First Time
Harvey Weinstein’s Estranged Wife Speaks Out for First Time Georgina Chapman was profiled for 'Vogue’s' June issue, speaking on her estranged husband for the first time since he was accused of sexual assault in October. Georgina Chapman, to Vogue Georgina Chapman, to Vogue Chapman, who has two children with Weinstein, also said she has been seeing a therapist and that has helped her move forward. Georgina Chapman, to Vogue Georgina Chapman, to Vogue Read the full profile on Chapman in Vogue’s June issue or online at Vogue.com.
Westcare Clinic Crucial to Las Vegan's Addiction Recovery
Christian Hunt, 21, was sent to Westcare in September after he ended up on drugs and in the hospital. If it weren't for the nonprofit's Community Triage Center, Hunt said he would still be using drugs. Instead, he's been sober for six months, and stopped using methamphetamines seven months ago.
Bark-Andre Furry the dog is a Vegas Golden Knights hockey fan
The furriest fan of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights is growing into a social media sensation. Bark-Andre Furry the Jack Russell terrier has thousands of followers on Twitter and Instagram. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspect Sought In Robbery Attempt
Attorney Gloria Allred on case against Benjamin Sparks
Attorney Gloria Allred is representing the victim in a "sex slave" case against GOP political consultant Benjamin Sparks.
2018 Las Vegas Review-Journal High School Journalism Awards winners
Some winners of the 2018 Las Vegas Review-Journal High School Journalism Awards receive their awards.
Weather Balloon Collects Key Data
Meteorologist Chelsea Kryston discusses the Las Vegas National Weather Service's balloon carrying a radiosonde that collects temperature, humidity and pressure readings.
'Avengers: Infinity War' to Cross $1 Billion Mark
'Avengers: Infinity War' to Cross $1 Billion Mark And it will have done so faster than any other film in history. The Anthony and Joe Russo directed film has only been in theaters for eight days since its Apr. 27 release, and it’s already raked in $905.1 million at the worldwide box office, including $338.4 million in North America. It will reach the milestone faster than ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ which took 12 days to cross over the $1 billion threshold. ‘Infinity War’ is the 34th film to cross $1 billion at the global box office, not accounting for inflation.
Henderson Residents Fighting Their HOA
Sun City Anthem residents Tim Stebbins and Bob Frank were arrested by the Henderson Police Department for filing a false report of a crime after they claimed their HOA was hiding surplus assessments in a secret slush fund. Nearly a decade later, Frank is still trying to clear his name. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Professor Retiring After 50 Years
Professor Bernard Malamud reflects on his 50 years teaching economics at UNLV and what it's been like watching to school and the city grow.
Donald Trump recognizes Jon Ponder of Hope for Prisoners
Former bank robber Jon Ponder, now CEO of Hope for Prisoners, is recognized by President Donald Trump at the White House Rose Garden. Debra J. Saunders/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
Motorcyclist suffers severe head injury
A crash early Friday morning has left a motorcyclist hospitalized with a serious head injury, according to Las Vegas police. The crash occurred in the southwest valley at Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway, and was reported around 1:30 a.m. Police are investigating and one lane of the eastbound 215 offramp has been shut down.
Woman stabbed in the stomach
Las Vegas police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a woman in the stomach during a street robbery Friday morning in the central valley. The 37-year-old woman walked into the 7-Eleven at 531 E. Sahara Ave., around 1:30 a.m. with a wound to her abdomen, according to police. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive her wound. The stabber remains at-large.
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Eighteen House members sent a letter to the Nobel Committee in Norway, recommending President Donald Trump for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. The letter was signed by Rep. Luke Messer and other GOP members, according to the New York Post. Letter to Nobel Committee This week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Trump deserved the nomination, as well, for his efforts to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons. Trump is set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un soon.
Bodycam video: Las Vegas police breach gunman’s door during Oct. 1 shooting
Las Vegas police released body camera footage that depicts the moment officers breached Oct. 1 gunman Stephen Paddock’s Mandalay Bay suite.
McCaw School of Mines welcomes its 100,000th visitor
The McCaw School of Mines simulated underground mine attraction has been welcoming field trips and other visitors since 1996. On April 30, they welcomed the 100,000th visitor. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Academy learns to Stop the Bleed
Teachers, faculty and staff at Las Vegas Academy and other schools in the Clark County School District are undergoing "Stop the Bleed" training. Participants learn to apply a tourniquet, pack a wound and apply pressure to stop bleeding. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Sheriff Lombardo on Release of Las Vegas Shooting Records
LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on the department's plan to release video and audio records from the Oct. 1 shooting. The Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations first requested the records in question days after the Oct. 1 shooting, which left 58 concertgoers dead. But the department denied the request, and a lengthy court battle ensued. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Weather is factor in deadly rollover
An early Tuesday morning rollover accident in North Las Vegas left a 48-year-old man dead. A Chevrolet pickup was heading west on the 215 Beltway when it left the highway and crashed near Losee Road. A Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman said weather might have played a role in the crash. The driver, who was the only person in the truck, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.
Driver stopped on US 95
A worker with the Freeway Service Patrol was able to stop an impaired driver on U.S. Highway 95 near the Cheyenne Avenue exit on Thursday, April 12, 2018. (Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans Turn Out For Golden Knights Practice
Golden Knights fans turned out in droves after the team shutout the San Jose in their first matchup of the playoffs. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal @MadelynGReese)
Eva White, CCSD superintendent candidate
Eva White, Clark County School District superintendent candidate
Jesus Jara, CCSD superintendent candidate
Jesus Jara, Clark County School District superintendent candidate.
Shonda Huery Hardman, CCSD superintendent candidate
Shonda Huery Hardman, Clark County School District superintendent candidate.
Mike Barton, CCSD superintendent candidate
Mike Barton, CCSD superintendent candidate
A hot air balloon event for a 4-year-old girl who has cerebral palsy.
Local American Family Insurance agents are holding a fundraiser Saturday for a four-year-old girl named Lexi who has cerebral palsy. With the surgery, Lexi could walk for the first time. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Don Haddad, CCSD superintendent candidate
Don Haddad, Clark County School District superintendent candidate.
Jesse Welsh, CCSD superintendent candidate
Jesse Welsh, Clark County School District superintendent candidate.
More in Education
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Education Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like