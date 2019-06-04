Clark County teachers could strike despite funding boost — LIVESTREAM

Despite word from the school district that it can afford promised raises, the union is waiting for assurances there will be no budget cuts in the classroom.

John Vellardita, the Clark County Education Association executive director, speaks as about 50 members and supporters of CCEA protest in front of Durango High School in Las Vegas on Friday, May 31, 2019, to renew their pledge of a teachers' strike in August should the Legislature fall short of their demand for $120 million in new money. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County Education Association is not yet calling off its strike for next school year despite a multimillion-dollar boost in funding to the Clark County School District that emerged in the last few hours of the legislative session.

After legislators moved money around Monday in a last-minute flurry on the final day of the session, the district announced that it has enough to pay for an average 2 percent employee advancement on the salary schedule and a 3 percent raise.

But the union is not pulling back the threat of a strike, with officials noting that they need to clarify whether there will be any budget cuts in the classroom.

“We’re not just looking for a salary increase if it means we’re going to have cuts in the classroom,” Executive Director John Vellardita said on Tuesday.

Even with the extra funding, the union contends the district does not have all of the $111 million it needed to cover raises and increased health care costs for the 2019-20 school year alone. The union is scheduled to meet with the district Thursday to determine where any cuts may be made, if any.

“We’re going to learn whether or not they need to make cuts, and where those cuts are,” Vellardita said. “And if those cuts are in the classroom, then that’s a major problem and the strike is still on.”

Just hours before the midnight deadline on Monday, legislators pushed through SB 551 — a bill to extend the state’s business payroll tax — and earmarked nearly $17 million for school safety and $72 million for teacher raises across the state.

Clark County received the largest single chunk, with a total of $53 million this biennium.

That, combined with another bill that freed up $13 million in funding that was previously restricted to certain programs and a potential increase in county sales tax, means the district can provide the raises promised by Gov. Steve Sisolak, the CCSD announced Monday night.

But it’s unclear whether the changes will cover the entire $111 million needed without budget cuts.

The additional funding may be at risk, too, if Republicans file a lawsuit over SB 551 as threatened.

CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara was expected to brief the media on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. about the district’s financial situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

