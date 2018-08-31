Clark County teachers ratify new contract for pay, healthcare

Clark County teachers ratified a three-year contract that includes an increase in pay and healthcare contributions late Thursday, finalizing the longest pact with the Clark County School District in at least a decade.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clark County teachers ratified a three-year contract that includes an increase in pay and healthcare contributions late Thursday, finalizing the longest pact with the Clark County School District in at least a decade.

The agreement also marks another new turning point: a commitment from both the school district and the teachers union to join forces to lobby the Legislature for additional money reserved for future raises.

The three-year contract running through the 2020-21 school year allows teachers to move a step up in the salary schedule, retroactive to June 1. They will also see an increase in monthly health care contributions from $538 to $583, retroactive to July 1, 2017.

Those investments will cost $51 million —with another $17 million going for employees to receive raises through the new Professional Growth System salary structure.

Teachers approved the contract with 91 percent of votes in favor, according to Clark County Education Association spokesman Keenan Korth. It wasn’t immediately clear how many votes were cast. Only union members were allowed to vote.

The agreement, which now goes to the School Board for approval, marks the end of what union President Vikki Courtney called a long and frustrating process.

“The arbitration took well over a year and a half, and both sides together spent well over $1.5 million dollars. We can no longer do business this way,” Courtney said in a statement. “The new agreement requires that the relationship has to change.”

Moving forward, both the union and the district will need to petition the Legislature in 2019 for future raises.

The union proposed a similar plan in the last legislative session, requiring the district to reserve a set amount of money for a salary incentive program. The bill didn’t make it through the Legislature.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.