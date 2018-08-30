Clark County teachers to vote on contract Thursday

Clark County teachers were to vote Thursday on a three-year contract that would offer a pay increase and improved health contributions in the first year but rely on the state Legislature for any additional hikes.
All dues-paying members of the Clark County Education Association were eligible to vote from 4-9 p.m. at the Alexis Park Resort. Results were not expected to be announced until Friday.
The Clark County School District initially fought an arbitrator’s ruling in favor of the contract, but reached a deal with union last week to settle the dispute.
The pact would allow teachers to move up one step in the salary schedule effective June 1 of this year. It also would boost monthly health care contributions from $538 to $583 a month, retroactive to July 1, 2017. The district will also provide $17 million for the first year of implementation of the Professional Growth System — a new salary structure.
Both sides also said they have agreed to work together during the 2019 session of Nevada’s Legislature to push for increased funding for teachers.
