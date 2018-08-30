Clark County teachers to vote on contract Thursday

The three-year deal with the Clark County School District would offer a pay increase and improved health contributions in the first year but rely on the state Legislature for any additional hikes.

Clark County School District administration building, 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County teachers were to vote Thursday on a three-year contract that would offer a pay increase and improved health contributions in the first year but rely on the state Legislature for any additional hikes.

All dues-paying members of the Clark County Education Association were eligible to vote from 4-9 p.m. at the Alexis Park Resort. Results were not expected to be announced until Friday.

The Clark County School District initially fought an arbitrator’s ruling in favor of the contract, but reached a deal with union last week to settle the dispute.

The pact would allow teachers to move up one step in the salary schedule effective June 1 of this year. It also would boost monthly health care contributions from $538 to $583 a month, retroactive to July 1, 2017. The district will also provide $17 million for the first year of implementation of the Professional Growth System — a new salary structure.

Both sides also said they have agreed to work together during the 2019 session of Nevada’s Legislature to push for increased funding for teachers.

