Education

Clark County teachers union proposes sales tax hike to raise $1B

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2020 - 3:38 pm
 
Updated January 15, 2020 - 4:40 pm

The Clark County teachers union unveiled a second voter initiative Wednesday afternoon that would hike the state’s sales and use tax, raising over $1 billion for education in Nevada.

The ballot measure would raise the Local School Support Tax by 1.5 percent from 2.6 percent to 4.1 percent.

Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita said the union’s leadership targeted this tax because the revenues are already earmarked for education. He said that 47 percent of all money for public schools come from the tax, a component of the state sales and use tax.

“The scale of the challenge is well over a billion dollars,” Vellardita said. “We want to put before the voters an opportunity to fund needed programs in schools.”

He added that the union expects a legal challenge to the initiative and that it will then move through the courts. If legislators don’t act on it, it will be put before voters in 2022, he said.

Vellardita said before the briefing that the $1.1 billion the tax is expected to generate could be used to address a laundry list of underfunded priorities in Nevada, including reducing class sizes and case loads and combating teacher attrition.

Reducing class sizes to state-mandated levels alone could cost as much as $370 million, Vellardita said.

Word of the new petition comes the day after the union filed its first initiative to raise taxes on the gaming industry in order to raise more than $300 million in revenue, portions of which would go to public education. The tax increase proposed Wednesday would go directly to K-12 education.

The proposed gaming industry tax would target the highest-earning establishments, adding a fourth tax tier of 9.75 percent levied on all monthly gross revenue of more than $250,000. The current highest tax rate of 6.75 percent would apply to earnings between $134,000 and $250,000, while the two lower tiers would remain unchanged.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

