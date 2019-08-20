Clark County teachers union sets date for potential strike

Clark County teachers may walk out of classrooms en masse in September if the standstill in contract negotiations is not broken by the end of the week.

Vikki Courtney, president of CCEA, speaks April 27, 2019 on Las Vegas Boulevard(Cristian De la Rosa / El Tiempo)

Teachers may walk out of classrooms on Sept. 10 if their contract impasse with the Clark County School District is not broken by the end of the week, union leaders announced Tuesday.

“CCEA has rejected the district’s offer for the economic re-opener on salaries and benefits,” the Clark County Education Association said in an email to teachers in the morning. “On Aug. 23, if there is no change in CCSD’s offer then CCEA will mobilize for the first strike action to take place on Sept. 10, 2019.”

The announcement follows a legislative session that did not appropriate enough funding for Clark County schools, the fifth-largest district in the nation, to meet all the union’s demands.

A walkout by Nevada teachers would continue a series of strikes by educators in at least six other states nationwide since 2018. Striking is illegal in Nevada, carrying a fine of up to $50,000 per day for the union and potential termination of employment for teachers.

The state is consistently ranked near the bottom in the nation in academics and education funding.

A major point of contention between the union and the district is salary raises for teachers who completed enough professional development to qualify for a pay advancement — the type of raise tied to continuing education or other activities that may boost the quality of instruction.

The union estimates that some 2,000 educators qualify for that raise, which would bring the total cost to implement it to between $15 million and $20 million.

The union also wants the district to address the current step freeze that prevented teachers from moving up in the salary table during the past school year — and wants to discuss an increase in the employee contribution to the Public Employee Retirement System that reduced teacher pay checks by 0.625 percent.

The two parties at least appear to agree, however, on a 3 percent salary raise across the board, a 2 percent step increase and a roughly 4-percent increase in the district’s contribution to health care.

Though the Legislature pushed through a few last-minute bills this session that helped the district cover the 3 percent raise promised by Gov. Steve Sisolak, the district announced shortly after the session in June that it faced a $17 million deficit for this year and another $17 million for the next school year.

To close the deficit this year, middle and high schools cut roughly $98 per student from their individual budgets.

Over time, the union has slowly changed its message on a strike.

It initially threatened to strike in the current school year if the Legislature did not provide enough education funding, stating that “budget cuts will trigger a strike of educators in the 2019-2020 school year.”

As the district awaited final figures from the state, the union also threatened to pressure the governor to call a special session of the Legislature to reconsider funding levels.

But despite the funding cuts, the beginning of school came and went without a strike.

The union later insisted that it could still strike if any cuts are made to classrooms — specifically classroom teaching positions — and if an amenable contract is not approved in a timely manner.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

