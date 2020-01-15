60°F
Education

Clark County teachers union to unveil $1B education initiative

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2020 - 3:38 pm
 

The Clark County Education Association is expected to file a second voter initiative Wednesday afternoon that the teachers union says will raise over $1 billion for education in Nevada.

CCEA Director John Vellardita did not detail the initiative prior to filing, but said in an interview with the Review-Journal Tuesday that it would propose a tax on an industry other than gaming.

Word of the new petition comes the day after the union filed its first initiative to raise taxes on the gaming industry in order to raise more than $300 million in revenue, portions of which would go to public education. The new tax is expected to raise over $1.1 billion, which would go directly to K-12 education.

The proposed gaming industry tax would target the highest-earning establishments, adding a fourth tax tier of 9.75 percent levied on all monthly gross revenue of more than $250,000. The current highest tax rate of 6.75 percent would apply to earnings between $134,000 and $250,000, while the two lower tiers would remain unchanged.

Vellardita said the $1 billion sum could be used for a laundry list of long underfunded priorities in Nevada, including reducing class sizes and case loads and addressing teacher attrition.

Reducing class sizes to state-mandated levels alone could cost as much as $370 million, Vellardita said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

