Clark County teachers vote to strike if low funding causes cuts

Clark County School District administration building in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Teachers have voted to strike during the 2019-20 school year if the Clark County School District carries out budget cuts because of a lack of state funding after the legislative session, union officials announced Sunday.

Such a strike would be illegal under Nevada law, and the Clark County Educators Association could face fines up to $50,000 per day if educators walked off the job.

About 5,000 teachers voted, authorizing the strike by a 78 percent margin, the union said Sunday.

The vote is part of a concerted public push by the education community for adequate education funding as members anxiously await the unveiling of a new state funding formula to change the way money is distributed to schools. With roughly three weeks left in the session, legislators have not yet publicly unveiled such a bill.

Meanwhile, the district says it cannot fund 3 percent employee raises even with the extra money Gov. Steve Sisolak has provided in the budget for that. Instead, the district has presented a balanced budget — using that money to cover other rising costs — without raises incorporated.

The district says it would need between $110 million to $120 million more to pay for such raises.

“CCSD educators have endured two years of salary freezes with fewer resources and in larger class sizes,” the union said in a press release Sunday. “The vote affirms the feeling of many educators that ‘enough is enough.’”

Association spokesman Keenan Korth did not immediately respond to request for comment.

