Clark County teachers voting this week on strike next school year
Such a strike would be illegal under Nevada law, and the Clark County Education Association could face fines up to $50,000 per day if educators walked off the job.
Clark County teachers are voting this week on whether to authorize a strike next school year following a massive rally sponsored by the Clark County Education Association calling for proper funding for public schools.
Such a strike would be illegal under Nevada law, and the union could face fines up to $50,000 per day if educators walked off the job.
The vote is part of a concerted public push by the education for adequate education funding as members anxiously await the unveiling of a new state funding formula to change the way money is distributed to schools. With roughly four weeks left in the session, legislators have not yet publicly unveiled such a bill.
Meanwhile, the Clark County School District says it cannot fund 3-percent employee raises even with the extra money Gov. Steve Sisolak has provided in the budget for that. Instead, the district has presented a balanced budget — using that money to cover other rising costs — without raises incorporated.
The district says it would need between $110 million to $120 million more to pay such raises.
The union sent an email last week letting its members know that it would hold a vote on whether to authorize a strike at the beginning of next school year.
“We’ve been loud and clear that the promises made to educators need to be kept,” the email said.
Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.