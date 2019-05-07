Clark County teachers voting this week on strike next school year

Such a strike would be illegal under Nevada law, and the Clark County Education Association could face fines up to $50,000 per day if educators walked off the job.

Thousands of educators, parents and students gather to rally to secure additional education funding in front of the federal courthouse in Las Vegas, April, 27, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Imelda Suppe, a 56-year-old special education teacher at Helen Herr Elementary School, left, and her daughter, Dominique Meier, 31, hold signs during a rally to secure additional education funding in front of the federal courthouse in Las Vegas, April, 27, 2019. Thousands of educators, parents and students attended the rally. (Jessica Terrones /Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County teachers are voting this week on whether to authorize a strike next school year following a massive rally sponsored by the Clark County Education Association calling for proper funding for public schools.

Such a strike would be illegal under Nevada law, and the union could face fines up to $50,000 per day if educators walked off the job.

The vote is part of a concerted public push by the education for adequate education funding as members anxiously await the unveiling of a new state funding formula to change the way money is distributed to schools. With roughly four weeks left in the session, legislators have not yet publicly unveiled such a bill.

Meanwhile, the Clark County School District says it cannot fund 3-percent employee raises even with the extra money Gov. Steve Sisolak has provided in the budget for that. Instead, the district has presented a balanced budget — using that money to cover other rising costs — without raises incorporated.

The district says it would need between $110 million to $120 million more to pay such raises.

The union sent an email last week letting its members know that it would hold a vote on whether to authorize a strike at the beginning of next school year.

“We’ve been loud and clear that the promises made to educators need to be kept,” the email said.

