Clark County teachers win arbitration over 2018-19 contract

Clark County School District educators have won an arbitration over their 2018-2019 contract that will provide step increases and a $50 increase in health care contributions.

John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association, during a town hall meeting at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County School District educators have won an arbitration over their 2018-2019 contract that will provide step increases and a $50 increase in health care contributions, putting a $13 million dent in the district’s finances.

Teachers will be allowed to move a step in the salary schedule effective June 1, 2018. The district’s contributions to health care through the Teachers Health Trust also will increase from roughly $538 to $583 a month.

John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association, said that while he’s glad the union prevailed in the decision, labor relations must be fixed. He said the arbitration session, which was the longest the union has had, cost the union half a million dollars.

“We want to improve labor relations with the school district,” Vellardita said. “We’d love to see the school district improve its negotiations rather than using arbitration as a narcotic. They’ve got to have a fix.”

The arbitrator for the decision argued that the district can pay the award through $18 million left in its unassigned ending fund balance — a kind of reserve of money — for fiscal 2018.

Board President Deanna Wright said it’s a disappointment that the district’s unassigned ending fund balance is once again not protected from such rulings.

“The incoming money is not there to support this,” she said. “If we take it from the ending fund balance or we have to make more cuts or a combination, its a lose-lose. Meaning that it’s not like we just have this pot of money.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

