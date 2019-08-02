Clark, Washoe students’ names, birthdates exposed in data breach

Pearson has experienced a security breach that has affected nearly 560,000 students enrolled in Clark County schools between 2008 and 2019, the school district said Thursday.

(Getty Images)

An older version of the Pearson Clinical Assessment’s program AIMSweb, which is a vendor the school district uses, was “involved in the incident,” according to a news release. Students names, and in some instances their dates of birth, were “exposed,” the district said.

A “small number” of staff members’ first and last names, along with their work locations, were also exposed.

The district said 559,487 students who were enrolled Clark County schools in the past decade were affected, along with a “much smaller number of staff members” who were employed during the same period.

It was unclear Thursday night when the security breach happened.

Pearson is offering credit monitoring services for people who may have been affected. Information about the security breach and credit monitoring, including a letter to families, is available on the school district’s website.

The AIMSweb program is no longer in use, but Pearson still provides some services to Clark County schools. Pearson has said that other systems have not been affected, the district said.

“CCSD will be working with Pearson to ensure that data in their possession has been appropriately secured and is appropriately deleted when it no longer serves any purpose in supporting the education of our students,” the district said.

Parents with students in the Washoe County Shcool District also have been told they were victims of a similar data breach.

The district emailed parents on Wednesday saying, “The names of some students who attended our schools between 2001 and 2016 have been exposed, and about half of those students’ birthdates have also been exposed. No further identifying information was revealed and no other information was compromised.”

