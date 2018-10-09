Classes to resume at Green Valley High after water line break

Classes at Green Valley High School will resume Tuesday after a water line break prompted cancellations Monday.

Green Valley High School in Henderson (Google maps)

Students returning to the Henderson school at 460 N. Arroyo Grand Blvd. will again have access to functioning restrooms, but they are encouraged to bring their own water bottles, as water will only be available at portable water stations, according to Clark County School District.

The break over the weekend caused issues with the restrooms and fire prevention systems, school principal Kent Roberts previously said.

