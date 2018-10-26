Court rules CCSD must release Kevin Child records

In a unanimous ruling in a lawsuit filed by the Review-Journal, the Supreme Court upheld a District Court decision to order disclosure of the documents related to an investigation of complaints about Trustee Kevin Child’s behavior.

Clark County School Board Trustee Kevin Child, seen in 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District must release all documents it has withheld regarding the behavior of Trustee Kevin Child following a state Supreme Court ruling on Thursday that rejected the district’s argument that they should be kept secret.

The ruling came during early voting in the midterm election in which Child is seeking re-election to his District D seat, running against Irene Cepeda. It was not immediately clear if the ruling would lead to the release of additional documents before Election Day on Nov. 6.

In its unanimous ruling, the state court upheld a District Court decision to order disclosure of the documents. The Review-Journal began its pursuit of the records, which pertain to complaints about Child’s behavior around staff and students, nearly two years ago.

The justices reversed one portion of the lower court’s decision that said the school district should only redact names of students, support staff, or victims of alleged sexual harassment.

“Problematically, this list excludes teachers or witnesses who may face stigma or backlash for coming forward or being part of the investigation,” the opinion stated. “The privacy interest of these persons should be considered before disclosure of their names or other information that would identify them.”

The justices returned the case to the District Court to consider if additional redactions may be required before the documents are released.

But Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said the school district should hand over the records on Monday with redactions.

“Allowing the District Court to settle redactions will ensure that voters are kept in the dark about additional allegations against Trustee Child,” Cook said Thursday. “Voters can’t cast an informed ballot if they are denied crucial information about a candidate’s performance in office.”

Central arguments rejected

The court rejected the district’s main argument that its regulations, which deemed the documents confidential, are legally binding.

The justices cited a previous decision to conclude that those regulations do not limit the scope of the public records law.

“Ascribing a force to such regulations that limits the (Nevada Public Records Act) would create an opportunity for government organizations to make an end-run around the NPRA by drafting internal regulations that render documents confidential by law,” the opinion stated.

The district also argued that the documents are protected under the deliberative process privilege, which the court also rejected.

“To allow CCSD to invoke the deliberative process privilege to prevent disclosure of the investigative materials … would allow CCSD to shield itself from the Review-Journal’s inquiry into how CCSD conducted that investigation,” the court wrote.

After filing a lawsuit seeking the documents in District Court, the Review-Journal received more than 100 pages of records documenting concerns with Child’s behavior. The records request stemmed from former Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky’s directive to restrict the trustee’s access to schools and district offices.

Those documents showed that an internal investigation concluded that Child created a hostile work environment, holding impromptu “suicide counseling sessions” with students and causing anxiety among female employees.

But the district took issue with releasing investigative materials, arguing in part that releasing documents on discrimination investigations will deter people from reporting issues in the future.

The district said in a statement that it respects the Supreme Court’s ruling and is reviewing it to determine how to comply.

Review-Journal attorney Maggie McLetchie said that the Supreme Court correctly found that the district’s arguments for full secrecy were unwarranted.

“It also recognized the importance of getting voters information about the allegations against Trustee Child—and information about how CCSD handled those allegations,” she said in a statement. “We now hope CCSD stops playing games and finally allows the public to fully assess Child’s conduct.”

Child wants ‘everything to be out there’

In March, the district settled with former Deputy Superintendent Kim Wooden over what sources say were issues with Child’s behavior.

Child has since sued the district, several School Board trustees, Wooden and other officials alleging defamation, civil conspiracy and more. In the lawsuit, he argues that the investigation that produced documents was an attack on his character contrived by Skorkowsky because he has asked the district tough financial questions.

Contacted about Thursday’s ruling, Child said he feared it could lead to the redaction of more names from the documents and argued that people should be required to stand behind their allegations.

“You can’t just make a statement and not be held accountable for it,” he said. “That’s unfair. I want everything to be out there.”

He also insisted that anonymity is not a right, and said that he has rights, too.

“I have never wanted to hide any of this,” he said. “Again, that’s why we’re suing the district, over a lot of this.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.