CSN faculty senate votes no confidence in VP of academic affairs

The College of Southern Nevada’s faculty senate on Friday voted to pass a no confidence resolution against Vice President of Academic Affairs Margo Martin.

The senate’s resolution accuses CSN administrators, particularly Martin, of excluding faculty from decision-making processes that directly affect them and their students.

Martin has served as academic affairs vice president since Federico Zaragoza took over as CSN president last August.

“As with all matters that affect college governance and operations, I intend to seek the counsel of our internal and external stakeholders and maintain dialogue with the Faculty Senate,” Zaragoza told faculty in a statement after the vote. “I will report back to the entire campus community as I address this very important issue.”

In March, Faculty Senate chair Darin Dockstader sent CSN administrators resolutions from the senate expressing concerns about the “deterioration of shared governance” at the college and including suggestions to encourage collaboration between administrators and the senate.

However, the resolution alleges that nothing changed, despite meetings with Zaragoza to address the concerns.

Plans for Academic Life Success classes to be taught by counselors rather than other faculty were decided without input from the senate, according to Friday’s resolution. It states Martin also may have violated Nevada System of Higher Education codes and CSN policies by excluding faculty from the conversation.

Martin did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

The resolution also alleges “there has been evidence of intimidation and retaliation against several deans, chairs, and faculty members.”

“Faculty Senate leadership has now exhausted all avenues of communication and mediation to establish a productive working relationship with Dr. Martin; therefore, the time has come for bold action to protect faculty, staff, and students from ongoing behavior that violate the tenets of shared governance and respectful relations,” the resolution states.

Senators discussed the vote in an hourlong closed session before passing the resolution, declaring the senate’s lack of confidence in Martin’s “ability to manage CSN in ways that align with good student outcomes, a collaborative work climate, and a workplace free from bullying and questionable administrative decisions.”

