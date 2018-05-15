CSN graduates largest class in Monday ceremony — PHOTOS

The College of Southern Nevada’s 46th commencement ceremony was held at The Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV on Monday evening.
The ceremony was opened by acting president Dr. Margo L. Martin. Remarks were made by Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Dr. Thom Reilly and Regent Allison Stephens.
The program also featured student commencement speaker Bryan Rodriguez-Clavel. The year’s honorary degree was presented to James York, president and CEO of Valley Bank of Nevada.
The school announced that this was the largest graduating class for the college, with 3,597 students eligible to receive 3,716 degrees and certificates.
Contact Madelyn Reese at mreese@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0497. Follow @MadelynGReese on Twitter.