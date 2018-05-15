CSN graduates largest class in Monday ceremony — PHOTOS

The College of Southern Nevada’s 46th commencement ceremony was held at The Thomas Mack Center at UNLV on Monday evening.

The College of Southern Nevada held its 46th commencement ceremony at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Monday, May 14, 2018. The Class of 2018 was the school's largest graduating class in the institution's history.

Read Alsayyad, center, and Nedal Kalbi, right, watch The College of Southern Nevada's 46th commencement ceremony

Acting President Dr. Margo L. Martin addresses the audience at the College of Southern Nevada's 46th commencement ceremony

Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly addresses the audience at the College of Southern Nevada's 46th commencement ceremony

Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Allison Stephens addresses the audience at the College of Southern Nevada's 46th commencement ceremony

The College of Southern Nevada's student commencement speaker Bryan Rodriguez-Clavel at the College of Southern Nevada's 46th commencement ceremony at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Monday, May 14, 2018. Rodriguez-Clavel graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree.

The College of Southern Nevada's student commencement speaker Bryan Rodriguez-Clavel, right, and acting president Dr. Margo L. Martin at the College of Southern Nevada's 46th commencement ceremony

Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs Clarissa Cota presents degrees at the College of Southern Nevada's 46th commencement ceremony

Marbella Hernandez poses for a photo outside after the College of Southern Nevada's 46th commencement ceremony at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Monday, May 14, 2018. Hernandez graduated with an Associate of Criminal Justice Degree.

The College of Southern Nevada’s 46th commencement ceremony was held at The Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV on Monday evening.

The ceremony was opened by acting president Dr. Margo L. Martin. Remarks were made by Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Dr. Thom Reilly and Regent Allison Stephens.

The program also featured student commencement speaker Bryan Rodriguez-Clavel. The year’s honorary degree was presented to James York, president and CEO of Valley Bank of Nevada.

The school announced that this was the largest graduating class for the college, with 3,597 students eligible to receive 3,716 degrees and certificates.

