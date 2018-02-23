CSN’s North Las Vegas campus announces job fair

The College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus will hold a job fair aimed at connecting students with 42 local companies, college officials said.

The College of Southern Nevada will have a job fair in its North Las Vegas campus on Wednesday. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday inside the June Whitley Student Lounge on the campus at 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., with a variety of employers including Boyd Gaming, the Clark County Fire Department, Lowe’s, MGM Resorts International and Station Casinos.

Another job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 17 in the Paul E. Meacham Student Services Building lobby at the College of Southern Nevada’s Charleston campus.

Applicants are urged to dress in interview attire, bring resumes and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. For information, call CSN Career Services at 702-651-4700.

3200 E Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV