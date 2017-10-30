Director of UNLV HIV program kicked off campus

The university on Monday placed Dr. Echezona Ezeanolue, the program’s director, and Dina Patel, a pediatric nurse practitioner, on administrative leave. They were escorted off the campus, according to their attorney, Jacob Hafter.

The university on Monday placed Dr. Echezona Ezeanolue, the program’s director, and Dina Patel, a pediatric nurse practitioner, on administrative leave. They were escorted off the campus, according to their attorney, Jacob Hafter.

Hafter said Shawn Gerstenberger, dean of the school of community health sciences, asked the university to prosecute Ezeanolue and Patel for various “unsubstantiated claims of wrongdoing.”

“The documents are not supported by a shred of evidence, nor do they include a list of witnesses who may testify as to the allegations contained therein,” Hafter said.

The grant-funded program, which provides outpatient HIV primary care services to low-income, vulnerable and medically underserved women, infants, children and youth, was suspended by the university six weeks ago with no notice to Ezeanolue, Patel or their patients.

The university has provided little answer as to why.

President Len Jessup said previously that there were irregularities with the way the grant is being administered. Gerstenberger said an administrative audit is underway.

The action to place Patel and Ezeanolue on administrative leave also comes a few days after a lawsuit was filed on behalf of a 4-year-old girl to ask to the court to force the reinstatement of the program.

Hafter said Ezeanolue and Patel have 10 days to prepare themselves to defend the charges.

Gerstenberger and Jessup did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.