Education Notebook: School news and events for Sept. 3-9, 2015

The College of Southern Nevada prepared for an influx of new and returning students Aug. 24 and 25 with a formal Welcome Back Crew deployed on its three campuses to help students navigate the first two days of classes. (Special to View)

City National Bank donates school supplies, makes Touro University donation

City National Bank staff members collected more than 1,150 backpacks filled with school supplies as part of its sixth annual Back-to-School Supplies Drive in August. The bank is donating the backpacks filled with supplies to 37 elementary schools and four nonprofits in Nevada, California, New York, Georgia and Tennessee. Las Vegas schools receiving backpacks are Jydstrup, Dailey and Paradise elementary schools.

The bank also recently announced a $10,000 donation to fund scholarships at Touro University Nevada. The donation was part of a ribbon-cutting event for the university’s newly expanded Student Affairs Division, which opened in September.

Station Casinos set to distribute school supplies to 10 elementary schools

As part of its 15-year Smart Start school partnership program to assist high-need elementary schools, Station Casinos began distribution of thousands of school supplies and backpacks to 10 elementary schools valleywide. Each Station Casinos’ property is paired with a local elementary school to provide year-round assistance customized to the needs of the students.

Visit sclv.com/corporate/community.aspx.

NAIOP Southern Nevada donates $700 in school supplies

NAIOP Southern Nevada (the Commercial Real Estate Development Association) collected approximately $700 worth of school supplies to donate to local schools, including pencils, pens, notebooks, erasers and rulers. The association donated the supplies to Hollingsworth Elementary School, 1776 E. Ogden Ave.

NAIOP Southern Nevada’s Community Service Committee collected the school supplies during the organization’s last meeting, held on Aug 20. Members of NAIOP will also donate checks in excess of $1,000 to Hollingsworth. Visit naiopnv.org.

Boys & Girls Clubs students learn to garden through Bright Futures program

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada expanded its Bright Futures Farm and Gardens program to its third location, the John C. Kish Clubhouse, 401 Drake St. in Henderson. Along with participating partners Barclaycard US, Garden Farms and Green Our Planet, the Boys & Girls Clubs plans to host a grand opening of the garden with the children’s first planting at 4 p.m. Sept. 3.

A $15,000 donation by Barclaycard US will help approximately 400 underserved youths at the clubhouse through the garden program, which will teach them about healthy lifestyles, financial literacy and entrepreneurship skills.

Future plans include a farmers market operated by the kids featuring club-grown fruits, vegetables and flowers, along with the children’s art. Visit bgcsnv.org.

Kiddie Academy opens in Henderson

Kiddie Academy is set to open Sept. 14 at 870 Coronado Center Drive in Henderson, offering childcare for children 6 weeks to 12 years old.

Owned by local residents, the academy offers full-time care, kindergarten, before- and after-school care and summer camp programs that utilize proprietary curriculum to help prepare children for school and life.

Visit kiddieacademy.com or call 702-333-1177.

UNLV State of the University address planned

UNLV President Len Jessup is set to give his State of the University address at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Judy Bayley Theatre on the campus, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/unlvjessupaddress, call 702-895-3102 or email mediarelations@unlv.edu.

Smith Center announces Heart of Education Awards

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave., recently announced the inaugural The Heart of Education Awards. Beginning with the 2015-16 school year, the awards aim to assist the Clark County School District with honoring, recruiting and retaining great educators.

Inspired by a program created by George Stevens at the Kennedy Center, which has been credited with helping teacher recruitment and retention in the Washington, D.C., area, The Heart of Education Awards aspires to do the same for education champions in Clark County. The awards will recognize hundreds of finalists in a celebratory evening that will include a red carpet, swag bags and fine entertainment on May 8, 2016, at The Smith Center. The festive invitation-only show, which is the culminating event of Teacher Appreciation Week, will be marked by a grand presentation where approximately 20 teachers will be awarded $5,000 in appreciation for their outstanding efforts.

To pledge support, contact Tanja Brennan at 702-749-2342 or tbrennan@thesmithcenter.com. For more information, visit thesmithcenter.com/theheartofeducation.

Business strategy classes planned

The city Of Las Vegas Redevelopment Agency is partnering with SUMNU Marketing to sponsor a series of business strategy classes this fall at the Urban Chamber of Commerce Business Development Center, 1951 Stella Lake St. Classes are planned from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays beginning, Sept. 9.

Topics planned are: Sept. 9, The Transformation; Sept. 16, Strategic Business Development; Sept. 23, Your Company’s DNA; Sept. 30, Marketing Strategies; Oct. 7, Business & Marketing Development; and Oct. 14, Project Pitches & Certification.

Class size is limited. To sign up, contact Darren Harris at 702-229-6862 or dmharris@lasvegasnevada.gov.

ACLUNV announces sex education essay contest

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada is hosting a sex education essay competition for Clark County students attending public schools. Specific limits within the district’s current sex education program, student exclusion and delays in updating the curriculum, prompted the ACLUNV to create an opportunity for students to express themselves freely about their perspectives on sex education.

ACLUNV encourages students in grades nine through 12 to write a 600- to 750-word essay explaining their needs and perspectives about what sex education should be. Students should provide perspective in their essays on who should receive sex education, what sex education should include, what would make it more inclusive and effective, why sex education is important, what they did and did not learn in their previous sex education class, what they wish they had learned, and how sex education can be taught more effectively in schools.

Essays will be accepted until Sept. 18. Winners will be announced publicly Oct. 5. Scholarships totaling $10,000 will be awarded, with $5,000 for first place, $3,000 for second place and $2,000 for third place.

Visit aclunv.org/sexedsay.

Tutoring services available

Local business owner and English as a second language teacher Munazza Abbas is offering tutoring services through Zain Learning Center, for $5 to $10 per hour. Services offered include instruction in English as a second language, general learning needs, job searching and resume writing, as well as test preparation including high school proficiency and GED, Core Academic Skills for Educators and PLT, Graduate Record Exam preparation and Test of Essential Academic Skills.

Visit zainlc.com or call 702-882-1068.

Track Break Club planned for year-round students at Midbar Kodesh Temple

A Track Break Club for students who will be attending year-round schools is set to begin in August at Midbar Kodesh Temple, 1940 Paseo Verde Parkway. Students ages 5 to 12 are welcome to join in the camp-like fun, which will also include math, science, reading and computer technology. The club will coincide with the Clark County School District’s year-round school calendar. Before- and after- care options are available.

Register at trackbreak.campbrain.com. For more information, email trackbreak@midbarkodesh.org or call 702-454-4848.

Catholic Daughters offering scholarship for Bishop Gorman student

Catholic Daughters of the Americas Nevada State Court is offering a one-time scholarship of $720 to Bishop Gorman High School for a Catholic girl entering as a freshman in 2015. Applications will be accepted Sept. 1-Oct. 1.

Email State Regent Jina Couvrette at cdascholarshipnv@cox.net.

International Experience USA seeks host families for exchange students

International Experience USA, a nonprofit high school student exchange organization approved by the U.S. Department of State, is seeking host families in the Las Vegas Valley to provide room and board, help with transportation and provide emotional support to exchange students. The students provide their own insurance and personal spending money.

Visit ie-usa.org or contact Carol Myint at 507-301-3615 or c.myint@international-experience.net.

4-H membership drive planned for October

The 4-H youth development program plans its annual membership drive during October. The program, offered throughout the Las Vegas Valley, focuses primarily on positive youth development and is open to all youths 5 to 19.

Visit http://www.unce.unr.edu/4H/.