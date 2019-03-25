Ex-CCSD administrator named Nevada schools superintendent

Jhone Ebert (Nevada Governor’s Office)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday tapped a former Clark County School District leader and current deputy commissioner in the New York State Education Department as the state’s next superintendent of public instruction.

Jhone Ebert, a senior deputy commissioner for education policy in New York, will lead the state’s public school system beginning on April 2.

Ebert, who began her career as a math teacher in 1990, worked for 25 years in the Clark County School District — last serving as the chief innovation and productivity officer in 2015.

“Jhone is a lifelong educator and change leader with extensive experience both in the classroom and in administrative roles, including 25 years in Nevada schools,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I have no doubt that she is the best person to get our schools back on track and set Nevada students up for success in K-12 and beyond.”

Ebert replaces Steve Canavero, who resigned from the post in February just after the start of the Legislative session. She was one of three finalists that the State Board of Education forwarded to the governor for his final selection.

“As a Nevada educator for 25 years, I am deeply passionate about improving educational outcomes for all of Nevada’s children,” Ebert said in a statement. “I am excited to get to work with our educators, parents and community members to make sure every student has the tools they need to build a home, life, and future.”

Ebert was rumored to be an applicant for the Clark County School District superintendent position, which pays more than the top education job in the state. But she was not among the finalists invited for a public interview.

As a deputy commissioner in New York, Ebert has served as a policy adviser for both K-12 and higher education.

In a statement, State Board of Education President Elaine Wynn said Ebert has the right experience at the local, state and national level to help close achievement gaps.

“I believe we have begun to make progress in student achievement over the past few years, and our board feels it’s important that our new superintendent gets up to speed quickly and continues our quest to become the fastest improving state in the nation,” Wynn said. “I am confident that the new superintendent will work well with both the governor and the state board.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.