Education

Ex-Clark County School District spokeswoman announces bid for board

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2020 - 5:14 pm
 

A former Clark County School District spokeswoman announced Monday that she’s running for the District A seat in 2020.

Amanda Kennedy served two years in the district communications role, resigning in 2013 shortly after the appointment of Pat Skorkowsky as superintendent. Prior to that, she served as deputy communications director to then-California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“My experience serving at the highest ranks of CCSD gives me enough insight to skip the learning curve and get right to work,” Kennedy said in a statement.

Deanna Wright currently holds the Henderson-area District A seat but will be termed out after this year.

Since leaving CCSD, Kennedy has worked as the communications director for the California Assembly Republican caucus. Her campaign announcement described her as a Henderson homeowner and businesswoman and mother to a blended family that includes three CCSD students.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton.

