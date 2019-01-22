Federal workers hit by shutdown may defer prepaid tuition payments

Federal workers affected by the government shutdown will be able to defer payments on their children’s Nevada Prepaid Tuition plans, the state treasurer’s office said Tuesday.

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The plans allow families to lock in the rates of in-state college tuition and pay current prices for a future college education.

“Nevada families who are investing in their children’s future shouldn’t have to have to put their child’s dreams on hold because of the gridlock in Washington, D.C.,” Treasurer Zach Conine said in a statement. “The treasurer’s office will ensure that no participant in the Nevada Prepaid Tuition program is negatively impacted by the shutdown.”

The office will work with families on flexible payment options for their tuition plans, it said.

Over 21,000 Nevada students are currently enrolled in the program, which can be used for credit at any higher-education institution accredited by the U.S. Department of Education.

“We will continue to work with Governor Sisolak and other leaders to provide increased opportunity to all Nevadans,” Conine said. “It is our hope that the president and Congress can work together to do the same.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.