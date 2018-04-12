Finalist for Clark County superintendent job withdraws

Former Los Angeles schools Superintendent John Deasy has withdrawn his name from consideration in the Clark County School District’s superintendent search in the wake of a School Board decision to consider internal candidates.

The news came just hours after the Clark County School Board decided on Wednesday night to add internal candidates to the list of four finalists selected in a national search, all of whom were from outside of Nevada.

Deasy, who led the Los Angeles Unified School District from 2011 to 2014, is away on vacation. But in an email sent to the Review-Journal early Thursday morning he said he had withdrawn from the search.

The other finalists selected by the search firm are Donald T. Haddad, superintendent of St. Vrain Valley Schools in Longmont, Colorado; Shonda Huery Hardman, former chief school support officer for the Houston Independent School District; and Jesus Jara, deputy superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in Florida.

Deasy may have been the most controversial candidate of the four. He resigned from the Los Angeles Unified School District in 2014 amid several controversies, including an investigation into an iPad initiative he championed that resulted in an FBI raid, according to the LA Times. But some current and former employees of the district said they appreciated his hard line on academic improvement and achievement goals.

Board President Deanna Wright said she did not know Deasy had withdrawn when reached Thursday morning.

But she expressed disappointment in the search.

“I think that after having done cursory Google searches and fact-finding, that the four finalists that came forward are concerning,” she said. “That it seems like local candidates … or former CCSD people were not looked at seriously.”

She said the board feels like that the search firm, Ray and Associates, did not listen to them.

“I personally feel like I was misinformed and misled about some of the candidates,” she said.

