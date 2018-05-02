Florida educator tabbed as next Clark County schools superintendent

Jesus Jara, deputy superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in Florida, was selected as the next head for Clark County at a contentious Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday.

Jesus Jara, superintendent candidate for Clark County School District, during a CCSD Board of Trustees meeting at CCSD's education center in Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Friday, April 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Finalists for the Clark County School District superintendent’s job are, top, from left: Mike Barton, Don Haddad, Shonda Huery Hardman, and bottom, from left, Jesus Jara, Jesse Welsh and Eva White. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jesus Jara, deputy superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in Florida. The Clark County School District named four finalists from outside Nevada in its search for its next superintendent. (Twitter)

The deputy superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in Florida was selected as the next head for Clark County after a contentious meeting Wednesday.

Jesus Jara received four “yes” votes from trustees Lola Brooks, Kevin Child, Carolyn Edwards and Linda Cavazos. Deanna Wright and Chris Garvey voted “no” and Linda Young declined to vote in protest.

“I feel I’m being denied and disrespected,” Young, a supporter of home-grown candidate Mike Barton, said multiple times. “I’m offended.”

Lawyers for the district will now reach out to Jara and, if accepts the offer, begin contract negotiations.

A first attempt by Clark County school trustees to pick a new superintendent failed just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, when a majority of the board declined to throw their support behind one of their own.

Barton, the district’s chief academic officer and a community favorite, was the first vote taken by trustees but Wright, Edwards, Brooks and Cavazos voted against the measure. Young, Garvey and Child voted in favor of Barton.

The morning meeting began with a comment by Wright, responding to rumors that she has a conflict of interest because of her close relationships with Barton and Eva White, who retired as the Clark County School District’s interim chief financial officer in August to work in her native state of Minnesota. Wright denied that any conflict existed.

“In both cases, my judgment is not affected by the friendly relationships with these two individuals,” she said.

The finalists are in the running to replace retiring Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky. They were publicly interviewed by the board last week and participated in community meetings to answer questions from the public.

The trustees then opened a public comment period, which began with numerous speakers endorsing Barton for the post.

But during the discussion, trustees said they couldn’t support Barton for a host of reasons.

“I also doubt any internal candidate’s ability to change this culture since the current superintendent has been unable to do so for the last five years,” Brooks said.

Trustees can either move forward to begin contract negotiations with one of the candidates or can choose to take other action, according to Wednesday’s agenda.

The candidates are:

— Mike Barton, the chief academic officer for CCSD. Barton says he focused on the need to build trust and morale in the district. While he’s outwardly cordial, Barton insists that he’s made tough choices in his career — and can continue to do so.

— Don Haddad, who leads the St. Vrain Valley school district in Longmont, Colo. Haddad has a reputation among his colleagues as an independent thinker. Haddad’s experience is in a district about a tenth of the size of CCSD.

— Shonda Huery Hardman, who brings urban school district experience from Boston, Houston and Chicago, told board members the state’s $5,779 basic support per pupil is just not enough.

— Jesus Jara, deputy superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Florida, has experience in political battles from his time as a leader of a smaller school district that was mired in problems.

— Jesse Welsh, CCSD’s associate superintendent of curriculum and professional development, wants to fix the district’s finances, continue the reorganization, restore a focus on academics and create a stronger voice and choice for parents.

— Eva White, who retired from CCSD last year to work in Minnesota, helped launch CCSD’s strategic budgets, and supports the core concept of the reorganization — school empowerment with a hyper-local focus on children’s needs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

