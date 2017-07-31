Former Clark County schools trustee named to Nevada charter authority

Sheila Moulton, a Las Vegas resident who served on the district board for 12 years, will help oversee the state’s public charter schools.

Sheila Moulton, a former Clark County School District board member, speaks about the proposal to reorganize the Clark County School District during a town hall meeting at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. Moulton is the newest member of the State Public Charter School Authority, Monday, July 31, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Sheila Moulton, a Las Vegas resident who served on the district board for 12 years, was appointed by the Charter School Association of Nevada to replace Adam Johnson. Johnson announced his resignation from the board in June so he could focus on his new role as the executive director at Democracy Prep in Las Vegas.

“As a tough-minded and experienced advocate for educational choice in Clark County, Mrs. Moulton’s views aligned with the goals of CSAN,” Pat Hickey, executive director of the association, said in a statement.

The association, a nonprofit representing charter schools in the state, is one of a number of organizations that appoints members to the authority board.

Another open seat will be filled by an appointment from Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas.

