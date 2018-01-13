Foundation offers host of college scholarships for Southern Nevada students

Even with a well-known name, the Rogers Foundation can struggle with attracting high school seniors to apply for its numerous college scholarships. That’s why the foundation is reminding students that the deadline to apply is Feb. 2.

That’s why the foundation is pushing to remind students they have until Feb. 2 to apply for a host of different scholarships.

“They know who we are, but they forget about it by the time they’re a senior,” said Michelle Sanders, director of grants and scholarships for the Rogers Foundation. “That’s why I make an effort to go out to the schools personally, and have conversations with students.”

A total of 11 Rogers Achievers Scholarships, ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 per year for four years, will be given away. The money is valid toward educational costs at any college or university in the United States.

This year, the foundation added five, $5,000 per year scholarships in this category, and it’s because of how well students have been performing.

“We’ve been having so much success with the students,” Sanders said. “They’re engaged, making great grades and are really invested in the programs at the different universities they go to. They’ve done a phenomenal job — we see the payback.”

Also new this year, the foundation is offering $500, one-time-only Chapman Dodge Books and Supplies Allowance (BASA) scholarships. Ten are available.

Additionally, the Rogers Foundation, which was founded in 2013 by Jim and Beverly Rogers, is giving a minimum of 12 full-ride scholarships to Kentucky Wesleyan College, an institution many of Jim Rogers’ family members attended and one that features one of the top arts programs in the area.

Jim Rogers was born in Kentucky, but was a longtime Las Vegas resident until his death in 2014. Rogers, who owned KSNV Channel 3, and his wife contributed to philanthropic and educational endeavors for decades in Southern Nevada and across the United States.

Sanders said she advises students to explore options for scholarships.

“I always try to encourage them to shoot for the stars, but to know your surroundings — never leave money on the table,” Sanders said. “The dream school may not come through.”

To date, Sanders said about 137 students have applied, or have started an application. By the deadline, the number should double, she said.

“There’s always a push in the last week,” Sanders said.

