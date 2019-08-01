90°F
Education

Getting ready to return to class — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2019 - 5:39 pm
 

Students participated in the Derfelt Back-to-School event on Wednesday at Defelt Senior Center at 3343 W. Washington Ave.

Posarè Salon provided free haircuts to prepare students for the first day of school. Clark County School District students also were able to take advantage of free eye exams through Eye Care 4 Kids and dental services through Future Smiles.

