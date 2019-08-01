Getting ready to return to class — PHOTOS

Students participated in the Derfelt Back-to-School event on Wednesday at Defelt Senior Center at 3343 W. Washington Ave.

Victor Moreno, 5, squints his eye as hair stylist Thomas Rose trims him up during a back-to-school event at the Derfelt Senior Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The event offers free haircuts, eye exams and dental services for students. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hair stylist Sara Burton wears her custom sneakers while volunteering during a back-to-school event at the Derfelt Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The event offers free haircuts, eye exams and dental services for students (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Larissa Garcia has her hair cut by stylist Ryan Glassford during a back-to-school event at the Derfelt Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The event offers free haircuts, eye exams and dental services for students. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Toby Lewis, 5, from left, has his hair cut by stylist Ryan Glassford as Kaleb Lewis, 4, has his cut by stylist Lori Glassford during a back-to-school event at the Derfelt Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The event offers free haircuts, eye exams and dental services for students (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Soon Lewis, left, holds son Anderson, 2, as he receives his haircut from stylist Heather Delgado during a back-to-school event at the Derfelt Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The event offers free haircuts, eye exams and dental services for students. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dr. Silvia Park, left, checks the eyes of Santiago Salvano, 13, during a back-to-school event at the Derfelt Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The event offers free haircuts, eye exams and dental services for students. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Esther Espinoza, 10, checks herself out in the mirror with wearing a new pair of glasses during a back-to-school event at the Derfelt Senior Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The event offers free haircuts, eye exams and dental services for students. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Esther Espinoza, 10, looks for a new pair of glasses during a back-to-school event at the Derfelt Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The event offers free haircuts, eye exams and dental services for students. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Students with parents await their turn for eye exams during a back-to-school event at the Derfelt Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The event offers free haircuts, eye exams and dental services for students. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The haircut waiting area is full during a back-to-school event with free haircuts, eye exams and dental services for students at the Derfelt Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The line of people stays steady for a back-to-school event at the Derfelt Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The event offers free haircuts, eye exams and dental services for students. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Elizabeth Metz, from right, Stephanie Martinez and Xochi Flores with Future Smiles set up a dental display during a back-to-school event at the Derfelt Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The event offers free haircuts, eye exams and dental services for students. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Posarè Salon provided free haircuts to prepare students for the first day of school. Clark County School District students also were able to take advantage of free eye exams through Eye Care 4 Kids and dental services through Future Smiles.