Gov. Brian Sandoval reappoints Nevada charter authority director

Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks during the Nevada Governor's Global Tourism Summit at the Flamingo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Patrick Gavin will continue to lead the Nevada State Public Charter Authority after being reappointed by Gov. Brian Sandoval.

A law passed in 2017 gave the governor the power to appoint the executive director of the authority, bringing it in line with similar state boards. The charter authority is responsible for overseeing most charter schools in Nevada.

The charter authority board had to go through the nomination process twice. The first time, the charter board submitted the names of Gavin and two others to the governor’s office for consideration, even though the other two candidates said they were not interested in the job.

The governor rejected the submission, saying the board had not made a good-faith effort to comply with the law. The board then opened the position up for applications and received four. It then resubmitted Gavin and two other applicants to the governor, leading to Gavin’s Jan. 5 reappointment.

