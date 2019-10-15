Gov. Sisolak dines with Las Vegas students for School Lunch Week
Gov. Steve Sisolak squeezed into the kid-size tables to enjoy chicken sliders and apple slices amid the noisy lunch crowd at Staton Elementary School on Tuesday.
Gov. Steve Sisolak had a very important business lunch on Tuesday — with dozens of kindergarten students at Staton Elementary School in the western Las Vegas Valley.
Sisolak squeezed into the kid-size tables to enjoy chicken sliders and apple slices amid the noisy lunch crowd during National School Lunch Week, a nationwide celebration highlighting nutritious meals in schools.
A few tables over, 6-year-old Samar Sims proudly noted that he finished all his fresh strawberries before pondering how much money the tooth fairy may bring him for four loose teeth.
This year, the Clark County School District is also celebrating that Nevada students are receiving milk produced in-state. The Dairy Council of Nevada estimates 216 million ounces of local milk will be given to students this school year.
Last school year, nearly 70 percent of the district’s students were eligible for free or reduced-priced lunch — part of the federal government’s National School Lunch program.
“It was fun to really talk to the kids and see what’s important to them, what they’re talking about, what they’re learning,” Sisolak said. “It was just a lot of fun.”
Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.