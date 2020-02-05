47°F
Education

Head of Clark County schools facilities division leaving district

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2020 - 11:11 am
 

The Clark County School District’s facilities chief David McKinnis announced Monday that he is leaving the district effective Friday due to personal family reasons.

McKinnis joined the district in April 2019 after serving as vice president of property operations at the Bellagio. His work with the district included a revision to the Capital Improvement Plan, which emphasized addressing the district’s preventative and deferred maintenance backlog given the number of buildings over 30 years old.

In an email sent to the district, McKinnis said Jeff Wagner, director of construction management, will be named interim chief of facilities. Josh Chesnik, director of facilities asset management, will oversee recent initiatives such as the building engineer program, which has placed on-site building engineers at 24 schools and in two rural areas.

The district will also continue to pursue the “reorganization of work schedules to meet the service needs of our customers,” according to McKinnis’ statement

McKinnis’ plan drew criticism from CCSD maintenance workers, who said they would be required to work nights.

“I wish you, the Facilities Services Unit, and the entire Clark County School District continued success,” McKinnis said in his email. “I have sincerely enjoyed my time here. Thank you again for your dedication.”

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

