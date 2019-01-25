Head of Nevada Department of Education announces resignation

The departure of state Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero paves the way newly elected Gov. Steve Sisolak to appoint a new leader of the department to champion his education initiatives.

Nevada state superintendent Steve Canavero (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The head of Nevada’s Department of Education announced his resignation Friday, shortly before the start of a legislative session that will likely consider numerous education-related measures.

The departure of state Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero paves the way newly elected Gov. Steve Sisolak to appoint a new leader of the department to champion his education initiatives.

Canavero’s last day on the job will be Feb. 6.

“I want to thank Dr. Canavero for his service to our state and Nevada’s students,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I am thankful for his years of leadership at the Department of Education and wish him the best in all future endeavors.”

Canavero has served in the role since 2015, when he was appointed as interim superintendent by Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval. He became the permanent leader in 2016.

Canavero said he is resigning for personal reasons, not due to the change in administration.

“To leave no room for doubt, my resignation is not related to any position or policy of Gov. Sisolak’s administration,” Canavero said in a statement. “The governor’s moral imperative to ensure every child, regardless of zip code, receives a quality education is the very reason why I entered in the field of education and will remain in the field of education for the entirety of my career.”

State Board of Education member Felicia Ortiz said Canavero was great to work with.

“He had his pulse on everything that was going on statewide, and the history of policy and progress — or lack thereof, in some cases — in Nevada,” she said. “But he also was so linked in nationally. That helped to give us perspective so that we weren’t just in our little Nevada bubble.”

The State Board of Education must select three candidates to recommend for appointment to the governor, according to state law.

